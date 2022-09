ST. LOUIS – Sunday is National Cheeseburger Day and the Hi-Pointe Drive-In is serving up the “Big Mick” to celebrate.

It’s eight all-beef patties and all the fixings. It’s an epic creation by Executive Chef Adam Pritchett. He stopped by and challenged Chelsea to a burger build off. It’s only available on Sunday, September 18 from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Kirkwood, Downtown, and McCausland locations.

HiPointeDriveIn.com