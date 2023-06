ST. LOUIS – Chef Lavinia McCoy is a renaissance woman – there is nothing she can’t do!

She’s an Air Force Veteran who went to culinary school, and now runs the best soul food and catering business in our area! She shared how to whip up a peach cobbler – you may want to have it for Father’s Day! Better yet, just have everything catered by her!

GourmetSoul.com

1620 Delmar Blvd in St. Louis, MO 63103

Email: gourmetsoul314@gmail.com