ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Maplewood is one of the best areas for fun, unique and, oh, so sweet shops.

Get your tickets now for the Maplewood Sweet Tooth Tour on January 27 from noon to 4:00 p.m. For just $22, you get to sample 15 sweets from local businesses.

It’s really a fun and family-friendly event!

Get tickets here: CityOfMaplewood.com/fun