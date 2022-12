ST. LOUIS – There’s nothing wrong with ham, but why not try something different and oh so savory for the holiday dinner?

Grillo’s is the place to go for quality cuts of meat like steaks, filet mignon, and ground beef. They have a huge selection of chicken, sausages, and other tasty items.

Let’s not forget all the seasoning they carry and to top it off, the whiskeys they have in stock. It’s a one-stop shop for your holiday happenings.

6289 Ronald Reagan Dr. in Lake St. Louis

ChopAndBarrel.com