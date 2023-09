ST. LOUIS – Heidi Skye Hamamura learned to make sushi from the OG sushi master, her dad, Chef Naomi Hamamura.

Heidi turned her talents into one of the best sushi catering companies, Taberu. We were blessed Thursday as she stopped by and helped us celebrate our 2nd Anniversary and taught Chelsea Haynes how to do a sushi roll!

Let the good times roll!

Instagram: taberu_stl