ST. LOUIS – Urban Chestnut and the St. Louis Zoo come together for their annual beer collaboration.

This year, you can’t resist the cutest can in town – the Urban Chestnut STL ZooBier: Red Panda Light Lager. A portion of sales will go to the zoo to further help the care and conservation of the animals.

Who can’t resist a great lager with a red panda on it!? Drink up and feel the love.

