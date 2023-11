ST. LOUIS – Learn to make a hot toddy from Brasserie by Niche!

The winter menu is out, and it’s all about comfort and joy. The hot toddy is thought to ease the symptoms of a cold, flu, or other ailments.

Those who partake claim they sleep better while the drink soothes and calms a sore throat. Drink anytime, whether you are sick or not, because soon we’ll all be winter warriors!

Brasserie by Niche

4580 Laclede Ave., St. Louis, MO 63108

BrasserieByNiche.com