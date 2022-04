ST. LOUIS – Winslow’s Table is expanding up by going down. The lower level has been made into “The Cellar Shop.” You will find a whole array of specialty items like Larder & Cupboard jams and marmalades, Big Spoon’s honey, nut butter, and a huge selection of wines! There are also items for the bath, body, and kitchen. You could easily lose an hour in The Cellar Shop!

Winslow’s Table | The Cellar Shop

7213 Delmar Blvd. in University City, MO 63130

Winslowstable.com/cellarshop