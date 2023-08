ST. LOUIS – Barbiecore is what’s in store this Sunday at the Angad Arts Hotel.

Inside the Commonwealth restaurant will be the pinkest place for brunch. Celebrate everything pink from the queen of pink!

Take selfies inside a life-size toy box, and then eat some tasty treats and drinks! Head on over on Sunday, Aug. 13, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

AngadArtsHotel.com