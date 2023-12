ST. LOUIS – Just Bake It continues to rise to success because of great recipes and connections.

Giti Fredman loves to bake but not just by herself. She invites everyone to connect and learn how to make challah, pretzel challah, New York-style bagels, chocolate babka, and more!

Learn in-person or via Zoom! On Monday Giti taught how to take store-bought doughnuts and fancy them up for Chanukah!

JustBakeIt.org