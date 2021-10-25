How to prepare healthy plant-based meals with ease

Caryn Dugan, the founder of the Center for Plant-Based Living, joined us on the show along with her medical director Dr. Jim Loomis. The two discussed several of their plant-based meals, the ease of preparing them, and their health benefits. The Center is the first plant-based nutrition and culinary education center in the nation. We learned about her new classes, which are both virtual and in-person, as well as her new virtual membership program. Find a link to her weekly “Quick Plant-Based Cooking Show” by visiting https://www.cpbl-stl.com/