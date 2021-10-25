How to prepare healthy plant-based meals with ease

MADISON COUNTY, Mo. - The National Weather Service at St. Louis is conducting a survey of the areas hit by tornadoes in southeast Missouri Sunday night. They are checking the damage and rating the twisters that devastated homes and other structures. So, far there have been no injuries reported.

Some of the worst damage was spotted by Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX Helicopter in Fredericktown this morning. Images showed disfigured homes, deconstructed storage units, and a battered electrical utility facility with debris scattered everywhere.