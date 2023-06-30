Ice cream can be high in sugar and other gunk they think we need to make us eat a whole gallon. Ice Cream for Bears is different. The maker of this miracle ice cream is Tim Berg. He is dedicating to using all-natural, organic and very limited ingredients in his ice creams. When you read the label, you can pronounce everything. Here’s the best thing- it’s all sweetened with unfiltered, raw honey! That means you won’t eat the whole gallon and feel guilty for the week. It’s in Straub’s, Fresh Thyme and the Smokehouse in Chesterfield.

IceCreamForBears.com