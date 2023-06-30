Ice cream can be high in sugar and other gunk they think we need to make us eat a whole gallon. Ice Cream for Bears is different. The maker of this miracle ice cream is Tim Berg. He is dedicating to using all-natural, organic and very limited ingredients in his ice creams. When you read the label, you can pronounce everything. Here’s the best thing- it’s all sweetened with unfiltered, raw honey! That means you won’t eat the whole gallon and feel guilty for the week. It’s in Straub’s, Fresh Thyme and the Smokehouse in Chesterfield.