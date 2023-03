ST. LOUIS – Monday, we are playing a game of cake pop roulette.

See who gets the April Fools’ Day cake pop! Owner Amy Gamlin stopped by with her shenanigans and her Easter offerings. April also means the start of her cake pop-ups.

They happen every second Saturday of the month and that means visit her shop on April 8, from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

AmysCakePopShop.com