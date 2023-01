ST. LOUIS – They are a dynamic duo: Danielle and Derrick Langeneckert of Alpha Brewing.

So much, so they’ve been married for nine years and to celebrate that wedded bliss, is a blissful blonde ale. This ‘I Do Brew,’ along with a whiskey from both Alpha and 630Still, releases Friday, January, 13. See a preview Thursday.

AlphaBrewingCompany.com

Still630.com