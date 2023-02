ST. LOUIS – Step inside the French café at the Le Meridien Hotel in Clayton.

There you can enjoy the first fish fry of the Lenten season at Café La Vie. They have created a mouth-watering Po’Boy fish sandwich you will want to try.

If fish is not on your menu, no worries, there are so many selections to choose from for a wonderful lunch or date night.

Visit Marriot.com

Le Meridien

7730 Bonhomme Ave. in Clayton, MO 65105