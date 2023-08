ST. LOUIS – Every Tuesday, Le Meridien St. Louis Clayton will be a place for a howling good time.

Dogs are welcome for their yappy hour between 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Get yappytizers, barkuterie boards, and puppy mocktails with your furry family member.

It’s $10 for the dogs to get in, and proceeds will go to help the APA of St. Louis. Guest can also stay with their dogs overnight – be sure to check out the “Chic Dog Package!”

Yappy Hour is August 8, 15, 22, and 29.

LeMeridienClayton.com