ST. LOUIS – The Delmar Loop is getting ready for Cinco de Mayo with a taco crawl.

Get your $25 ticket and then cruise the loop eating tacos at five different restaurants. Then get a complimentary margarita at the Pin-Up Bowl.

There’s also an after party starting at 7:00 p.m. at the Moonrise Hotel. It’s Fri-yay, so make a night of it and have some fun!

Get your Taco Crawl tickets at Eventbrite.com