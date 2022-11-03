ST. LOUIS – St. Louis has a locally owned and sustainably sourced caviar company named Karl Bruce Caviar.

The caviar comes from the Hackleback Sturgeon, which can only be found in a few North American rivers, including the Mississippi. To celebrate the start of sturgeon season, there is a party, caviar, and all at Bulrush in the Grand Art District.

Don’t miss out on all the hors d’oeuvres you want, along with two glasses of sparkling wine, and a 1 oz tin of Karl Bruce Caviar.

Here are the deets:

Bumps at Bulrush | Karl Bruce Caviar

November 10 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Eventbrite.com

KarlBruce.com