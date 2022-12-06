ST. LOUIS – It really is the most wonderful time of the year because Caryn Dugan, the STL Veg Girl, is helping us jam through the holidays.

Tuesday, she showed us how to make Tomato Miso Jam. To make things better, you can add it to a charcuterie board, and guess what? There’s a charcuterie board class happening on December 13 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Why not gather your friends and gift them this class, then party again with a progressive charcuterie board dinner?

Join Caryn Dugan at the Center for Plant-Based Living

Cpbl-st.com