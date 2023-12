BALLWIN, Mo. – Try The Bling, Last Christmas, Stocking Stuffer, or Christmas Island at The Wolf Café’s Bling Holiday pop-up in Ballwin!

These tasty drinks can be paired with fantastic food, music, and fun. The pop-up bar is the first for The Wolf Café and runs from now until December 23. Reservations are required!

Bling Holiday Pop-Up

The Wolf Taproom and Cocktail Lounge

15480 Clayton Road, Ballwin, MO

TheWolfSTL.com