ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City SC will play their first match on Wednesday night.

To raise and glass, we have a collaboration of Schlafly Beer and WellBeing Brewing Co. It’s a nod to the English pale ales, but does not pale in comparison. Meet your perfect match for all the matches of St. Louis City SC – it’s Match Day Light.

This brew is low calorie and non-alcoholic. Drink up, celebrate, and not worry about overdoing it. It’s at Schlafly tonight at 4:00 p.m. For a pre-match tailgate, you can enjoy this brew on its official launch this Friday, November 18.

Schlafly.com

WellBeingBrewing.com