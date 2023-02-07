ST. LOUIS – Get your best effort into the end zone.

The Super Bowl does not need to be sacked for your healthy lifestyle. The owner and founder of the Center for Plant-Based Living, Caryn Dugan, has the best item to bring to your party.

Try the buffalo cauliflower wing recipe, it’s really a touch-down for your taste buds. Plus, look up Caryn’s recipe for the ranch dip, oh my goodness!

Center for Plant-Based Living

131 West Jefferson Avenue in Kirkwood

CPBL-stl.com

Recipe for The BEST Air Fried Buffalo Cauliflower

Recipe for Easiet Buttermilk Ranch