ST. LOUIS – Get your best effort into the end zone.
The Super Bowl does not need to be sacked for your healthy lifestyle. The owner and founder of the Center for Plant-Based Living, Caryn Dugan, has the best item to bring to your party.
Try the buffalo cauliflower wing recipe, it’s really a touch-down for your taste buds. Plus, look up Caryn’s recipe for the ranch dip, oh my goodness!
131 West Jefferson Avenue in Kirkwood
Recipe for The BEST Air Fried Buffalo Cauliflower
Recipe for Easiet Buttermilk Ranch