ST. LOUIS – The ingredient list for this vegan burger has all the things that can be pronounced.

Who wants to eat something that’s expressed, compressed, and rolled? Not Caryn Dugan from the Center for Plant-Based Living. She showed her tried and true recipe for a black bean burger. See the whole food ingredients that go into this burger!

Center for Plant-Based Living

131 West Jefferson Avenue in Kirkwood

Cpbl-STL.com

For the burger recipe and directions visit :cpbl-stl.com/blog