JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – While jurisdictions across the state drop or amend mask mandates or other COVID-19 mitigation efforts, Missourians should remember the pandemic is still happening. Vaccination remains the safest way to achieve herd immunity. Herd immunity for COVID-19 requires 80% to 90% of the population to have immunity, either by vaccination or recovery from the virus.

The state has administered 21,779 doses—including booster shots—of the vaccine in the last 7 days (this metric is subject to a delay, meaning the last three days are not factored in). The highest vaccination rates are among people over 65.