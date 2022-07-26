ST. LOUIS – Boujee Beer Mom Ashley Harmon, stopped by for Brewsday Tuesday with a novel idea.

Forget the root beer float, why not make a beer float? See the dessert-beer combo she poured for us and the ice cream that makes it oh so boujee.

Chillaxstl.com

Facebook: Boujee Beer Mom

Instagram: Boujee Beer Mom

Youtube: Boujee Beer Moms