ST. LOUIS – Mushrooms Naturally first started out as a hobby and has really mushroomed into something big!

Owner and chef, John Gelineau says it’s a business created by a chef for chefs. John grows all different types of mushrooms and is a supplier to more than 50 restaurants in our area.

For us home chefs, we can still get his wonderful supply at the Lake St. Louis Farmers Market every Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to noon.

FB: Mushroomsnaturally

IG: mushroomsnaturally and fullcycle_livingsoil