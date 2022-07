ST. LOUIS – Tony and Jessica Nguyen are two talented chefs.

They have worked all over the country in the best kitchens. They’ve even cooked for celebrities like Nicki Minaj, the Kardashians, and DJ Khaled.

Hear the reason behind coming back to St. Louis to open a new restaurant, SNO, in the Tower Grove neighborhood in mid-August. Also, see how you can get a pre-taste of what’s to come.

Sno

Opening mid-August

3611 Juniata Street in the Tower Grove Neighborhood

SnoSTL.com