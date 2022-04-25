ST. LOUIS – All week on Studio STL we are featuring restaurants taking part in University City’s Restaurant Week. Now, you have all this week to get your tickets, make a game plan, and then map out your restaurant quest from April 30 through May 7. Today we have on Poke Doke (pronounced poh-kay doh-kay). It’s the first restaurant that is a Hawaiian Sushi Bowl eatery. The owners grew up in Kirkwood, and they have three locations – University City, Central West End, and Kirkwood. Poke around their menu, and create your own bowl!

Loopalicious April 30 to May 7

UniversityCityLoop.com

Poke Doke – 3 locations – University City, Central West End, Kirkwood

PokeDokeStl.com