Lunch with Chelsea at Terror Taco

ST. LOUIS – They are just a couple of St. Louis brothers who grew up in the 80s, watching too many horror films, drawing monsters and creatures, listening to loud music, and playing in metal bands together, all

while eating the best Mexican food the Southwest and West Coast had to offer.

Brian Roash and Bradley Roach created this brand and this space to make food they wanted to eat, to listen to their “death metal” and give anyone willing to walk through the doors a completely different experience. And yes, the brothers have succeeded.

Learn more at terrortacos.com.

Terror Taco is making the following recipe available to all Studio STL viewers and tell us that is has

been a fan favorite for even non-vegetarians.

Spicy Tofu Veggie Fried Rice dish

Soy/Tamari Sauce – 1 cup

Sesame Seed Oil – cup

Sriracha – 1/4 cup

Rice wine vinegar – 1 tbsp

Garlic (rough chopped) – 2 cloves

Ginger (fine chopped) – 1 heaping tablespoon

Sesame Seeds – 1 tsp

Green Onion (thin sliced) – 2 bulbs

Broccoli Slaw – 4 cups

Jasmine Rice (cooked) – 6 cups

Spicy Tofu Marinade

Coconut Water – 3 cups

Soy/Tamari Sauce – 1 Cup

Sriracha – cup

Tofu (firm/extra firm) – 1 block (14 oz package)

Tofu is best when prepared ahead of time. For the best results, drain and cut the tofu into cubes and bake at 375 degrees for 25-30 minutes. The cubes should start to brown and firm up, but not be hardening. Marinate the tofu for at least 4 hours before use.

Another great method is to drain the tofu and freeze it overnight. Then, thaw the tofu in the refrigerator, cut, and marinate. This will give the tofu a great texture very similar to chicken.