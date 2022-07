ST. LOUIS – It’s eye candy for the foodie.

Wait until you gaze upon the creations made by Chelsea Foulk, the creator, and founder of Across the Board 314. She made the most beautiful charcuterie boards that really make you feel like they should not be disturbed.

Okay wait five minutes, post your boards on Instagram, then give your guests a fantastic feast for the eyes and tummy.

AcrossTheBoard314.com

Instagram: acrosstheboard314