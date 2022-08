ST. LOUIS – Manifest Juice and Broth are now open for business in Clayton.

The café on Maryland Avenue offers healthy meals you can get for dine-in and also take-out. It’s the convenient food café that we always needed because if you are going to be healthy, don’t buy your food the same place you get your gas.

Manifest Juice and Broth

8401 Maryland Avenue in Clayton

Open daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Facebook: We Are Manifest Juice Broth

Instagram: We Are Manifest Juice Broth