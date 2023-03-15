ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Magazine’s Dining Editor, George Mahe brought in unique tastes for St. Patrick’s Day. Here’s the list featured on today’s Meals with Mahe.
- Corned beef & cabbage from St. Louis Kolache
- Corned Beef Hash Skillet from Shack
- Shepherd’s pie with Yorkshire pudding and braised cabbage from Commonwealth
- Frozen Irish Coffee from The Pitch
- Shamrock Shake from Chicken Out
- Keogh’s Sour Cream and Shamrock Potato Chips from Starr’s
