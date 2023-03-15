ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Magazine’s Dining Editor, George Mahe brought in unique tastes for St. Patrick’s Day. Here’s the list featured on today’s Meals with Mahe.

  1. Corned beef & cabbage from St. Louis Kolache
  2. Corned Beef Hash Skillet from Shack
  3. Shepherd’s pie with Yorkshire pudding and braised cabbage from Commonwealth
  4. Frozen Irish Coffee from The Pitch
  5. Shamrock Shake from Chicken Out
  6. Keogh’s Sour Cream and Shamrock Potato Chips from Starr’s

