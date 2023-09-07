ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Magazine’s Dining Editor, George Mahe, gave us some great spots for an anniversary.

Sunday Best in the Central West End serves up their signature chicken and all the side dishes! From Mainlander, we have their appetizer platter and Mainlander cocktail.

It’s all part of this supper-club themed restaurant in the Central West End. Then in Clayton, we have Herbie’s. George brought in Ligurian shrimp fettuccine and sautéed citrus scallops. Oh, we are full and happy!

Sign up for St. Louis Magazine’s Dining Newsletter at info.STLMag.com/newsletters