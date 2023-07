ST. LOUIS – This is a little brush-up on wine etiquette when ordering at a restaurant.

Wine blogger, Megan Greco says it can be intimidating and there’s no reason to feel insecure about ordering wine. She took us through the steps of what sommeliers do and the why behind letting the wine swirl in the glass – what to do with the cork and when it’s okay to send a bottle back?

Check out Megan’s wine blog at: IfYouPourItTheyWillCome.com