Mission Taco adds several new tacos to their growing menu

ST. LOUIS – Joe McMahon, the Director of Culinary Operations and Development for Mission Taco visited Studio STL on Tuesday and talked about all things tacos. They now have 13 tacos on their menu. There s something for everyone. From favorites like the Mango Hop-Anero Shrimp

and BLT Tacos to their vegetarian and vegan tacos like the Soft Taco or Portobello Mushroom Taco. All of their tacos are served on tortillas they make from scratch, in-house.

We also learned about the return of tortas, a take on Mexican-style sandwiches, to the menu. The new tortas, along with some new cocktails, like a Pina Colada, will be available beginning Sunday, October 24. To celebrate the return of tortas and the new cocktails, Mission Taco Joint is hosting a Family Game Day in the arcade at MTJ Kirkwood from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.