ST. LOUIS — 34 members of the Missouri Craft Brewers Guild collaborated and came up with their own brew – Missouri Loves Company.
This style of beer is a Sticke Altbier. Proceeds will support Missouri’s craft beer community and local independent breweries.
Here’s where you can buy the 6-pack now:
Bluewood Brewing, St Louis
Friendship Brewing Company, Wentzville
Muddy Banks Brewing Company, Sullivan
Point Labaddie Brewery, Labadie
Shortleaf Brewing – Winghaven, O’Fallon
Side Project Brewing, St. Louis
Third Wheel Brewing, St. Peters
Urban Chestnut Brewing Company, St. Louis