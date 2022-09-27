ST. LOUIS — 34 members of the Missouri Craft Brewers Guild collaborated and came up with their own brew – Missouri Loves Company.

This style of beer is a Sticke Altbier. Proceeds will support Missouri’s craft beer community and local independent breweries.

Here’s where you can buy the 6-pack now:

Bluewood Brewing, St Louis

Friendship Brewing Company, Wentzville

Muddy Banks Brewing Company, Sullivan

Point Labaddie Brewery, Labadie

Shortleaf Brewing – Winghaven, O’Fallon

Side Project Brewing, St. Louis

Third Wheel Brewing, St. Peters

Urban Chestnut Brewing Company, St. Louis

MoCraftBeer.com/collabg