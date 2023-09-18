EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – One of the area’s best restaurants is having its 20th Anniversary party!

On Monday, we are mixing cocktails and mocktails to show off the drinks served at Bella Milano. On Tuesday, they invite the public to attend a rededication ceremony at 4:00 p.m. at their Edwardsville, Illinois, location!

Those who stay after the ceremony will receive 20% off their meals! Plus, all online orders for the month of September will enjoy a 20% savings as well!

Bella Milano

1063 S. State Route 157

Edwardsville, IL 62025

BellaMilanos.com