EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Yummy Donut Palace is the place where the local’s hangout.

It’s a favorite spot for many in Edwardsville, Illinois. Owners Akara Thap and Sovanny Chen took over the business and fell in love with the customers and community.

They make every kind of donut along with delicious boba teas, smoothies, and coffee! Plus, they have a wide range of sandwiches you will want to try each week, or each day!

Two locations: 443 S. Buchanan Street in Edwardsville

410 Beltline Road in Collinsville

Facebook: Yummy Donut Palace