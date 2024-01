ST. LOUIS – Your next mixology event can be found at SqWires on January 17.

SqWires is hosting a mocktail and cocktail-free tasting event to highlight the yummy syrups and shrubs from Heirloom Bottling Co. Heirloom uses all natural ingredients and they have a whole product line where there is no added sugar! Keep your January low-sugar goals intact!

A free tasting event with Heirloom Bottling

Wednesday, January 17, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

SqWires Restaurant & Market

SqWires.com

HeirloomBottling.com