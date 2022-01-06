Momma Boogie’s makes your taste buds sing the praises of Baker Amber J.

ST. LOUIS – Amber J. is behind the flavors and fullness of each item she bakes. Amber showed us her favorite cookie recipe. We asked where her ideas come from and she’s got them from old cookbooks but just updated them adding that Amber J. flair! When you try her many creations you will want to do the boogie. All you kids from the 70s know what we mean!
Momma Boogies is located inside The Trolley Stop Bakery.
67 Forum Shopping Center in Chesterfield
Orders: email- ambs@mommaboogies.com
Facebook: Momma Boogie’s Small Batch Cakery
Instagram: mommaboogies