ST. LOUIS – Happy Hour does bring a certain level of joy – bites to eat, great drinks but most importantly, gathering with friends and loved ones.

St. Louis Magazine’s Dining Editor, George Mahe stopped by with some tasty ideas to spend a happy hour. He brought in the delicious plates from Santa Fe Bistro, Prasino, and Cyrano’s.

Keep updated on all the dining news in the STL by visiting STLMag.com