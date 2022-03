ST. LOUIS – STL Magazine’s food editor and Pot Pie Enthusiast, George Mahe joins us in studio to outline the restaurants in St. Louis that offer pot pies. Restaurants like: including Colleen’s, Timothy’s – which offers lobster pot pie and Piccadilly at Manhattan, SqWire’s, Winslow’s Table, Russell’s, Starr’s Wine Shop and more!

Learn more about these different restaurants at STLMag.com.