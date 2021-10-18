New Kitchens opening this week at City Foundry STL

ST. LOUIS – We broke some big restaurant news Monday. Our guest Susie Bonwich announced two new kitchens from acclaimed chefs are opening inside The Food Hall at City Foundry on Wednesday, October 20.

Chicken Scratch is a rotisserie chicken concept from Chef Nate Hereford, and Sureste Méxican, a kitchen by Chef Alexander (Alex) Henry, features dishes from Mexico’s Yucatán region. Each individual kitchen has its own hours of operation. Chicken Scratch will be open for lunch and dinner, and Sureste Méxican will be open for breakfast and lunch to start. Dinner options will come later. See the entire list of options inside the food hall online at https://cityfoundrystl.com/.