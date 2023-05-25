ST. LOUIS – There are so many ways to cook up a pot of risotto for the rest of Spring and Summer!
Jen Richmond and Liz Sloan made risottos that go from sweet all the way to savory. It’s a great way to meal plan during the busy summer months!
by: Stephanie Knight
Posted:
Updated:
by: Stephanie Knight
Posted:
Updated:
ST. LOUIS – There are so many ways to cook up a pot of risotto for the rest of Spring and Summer!
Jen Richmond and Liz Sloan made risottos that go from sweet all the way to savory. It’s a great way to meal plan during the busy summer months!