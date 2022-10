ST. LOUIS — Bok Choy is part of the same family as broccoli and cauliflower, and it’s available a most farmer’s markets right now.

STL Veg Girl, Caryn Dugan, stops by our kitchen to dry sauté up a batch of this powerful superfood. She shows how to prepare it and why it’s one of the best health foods you can add to your meal plan.

Here’s the recipe and info :

cpbl-stl.com/blog

The Center for Plant-Based Living

131 West Jefferson Avenue

Kirkwood, MO 63122

Cpbl-stl.com