Ol’ Henry restaurant offering new Thanksgiving catering menu

ST. LOUIS -- Young hunters, ages 6 to 15, took more than 15,000 deer during Missouri's early youth portion of the 2021 hunting season.

The Missouri Department of Conservation said preliminary data shows the young hunters harvested a total of 15,608 deer Saturday through Sunday. The top counties were Osage, Franklin, and Howell. Young hunters harvested 359 deer in Osage, 329 in Franklin, and 310 in Howell.