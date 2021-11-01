Ol’ Henry restaurant offering new Thanksgiving catering menu

ST. LOUIS – Ol’ Henry restaurant in Berkley dropped by the show Monday to show off their menu and catering services. The Black-owned and operated restaurant has carried on the tradition of the original chef, Henry Edward Taylor so they say their food is “Taylor-Made and no event is too big or too small!” Ol Henry’s offers dine-in, take-out, and of course catering. If you’re considering not doing the Thanksgiving cooking this year Ol Henry has a new Thanksgiving menu just for you.

Ol’ Henry
8600 Airport Road
Berkeley, MO 63134
314.736.6800

