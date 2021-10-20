Pappy’s Smokehouse celebrating 1-year anniversary in St. Peters

ST. LOUIS – Prepared fresh daily, Pappy’s serves the best Memphis Style BBQ right here in St. Louis. They make it fresh for you, slow smoking their meats up to 24 long hours over sweet apple or cherry wood. Finish off your choice of smoked meat with a selection of three delicious BBQ sauces – Sweet Baby Jane, Original or HooDoo Sauce. While you may be familiar with their Midtown location, Pappy’s St. Peter’s is celebrating their 1-year anniversary with a big party this weekend.

Pappy`s Smokehouse St. Peters 1st Anniversary

5246 North Service Rd., St. Peters, MO 63376 Friday and Saturday, 11am-8pm*

Sunday, 11am-6pm*

(*or earlier if we sell out before closing time)