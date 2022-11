ST. LOUIS – STL Veg Girl was fixing to pop a great recipe for us Tuesday.

She used pickle juice to flavor popcorn. She’s making America’s favorite snack healthier, lower in sodium, and fat.

It’s a triple win and not a triple threat to our health. Also, see where most of our sodium should come from in our meal plans and the type of salts with the most health benefits.

Center for Plant-Based Living

131 West Jefferson Avenue in Kirkwood, MO 63122

Cpbl-stl.com