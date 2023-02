ST. LOUIS – Your favorite Galentine’s are back, and they are so ‘fondue of you.’

Liz Sloan and Jen Richmond set the table for your best pals. See their fondue cheeses, the sauces and all the dipping things that go into them!.

It’s a table set for love, peace, and joy with your favorite friends. Happy Galentine’s Day from Pretty Together.

PrettyTogether.com