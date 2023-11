ST. LOUIS – Somebody to Love is a Queen tribute band, and they are giving a local charity the royal treatment.

They are holding a benefit concert at Red Flag on Locust. The concert benefits Gratitude House, a sober living home for women.

The goal for Gratitude House is to open a new home in West County. Get your tickets for the concert on Saturday, Nov. 4, at 7:00 p.m.

GratitudeHouseSTL.org